Thailand launches air raids along Cambodia border after deadly clashes

The Royal Thai Army has announced launching air attacks along its disputed border with Cambodia, after accusing Cambodian forces of firing at its troops, killing one soldier and wounding four others.

In a statement on Monday, spokesman Major-General Winthai Suvari said the Thai Army deployed aircraft after the deadly clashes in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Suvari said the Thai Army was “expediting support for the evacuation of civilians in border areas”.

Cambodia also confirmed the attacks.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence spokeswoman Maly Socheata told the AFP news agency that Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early on Monday morning. She added that Cambodia had not retaliated.

The attacks are the latest flare-up of violence between the neighbours after a ceasefire was agreed upon in July.

