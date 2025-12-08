Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Japan, triggers tsunami alert

Japan’s Meteorological Agency says a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit country’s northeastern coast.

A powerful earthquake has struck off Japan’s coast, triggering a tsunami alert.

An initial report by Japan’s Meteorological Agency put the magnitude of the quake on Monday at 7.2.

It said the earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido, adding that a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan’s northeastern coast.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

More to come…