Golden Globes 2026: Which films got nominations, and who was snubbed?

Hamnet, Sinners and One Battle After Another seen as top contenders, alongside films from Norway, France and South Korea.

The Hollywood award season in the United States is hitting high gear, with nominations unveiled for one of the biggest contests of 2026: the 83rd annual Golden Globes.

Often seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes honour achievements in both television and filmmaking — a distinction that, with the advent of streaming over the last two decades, has become all the murkier.

Limping post-pandemic box office numbers and high-stakes mergers have also complicated the future of the motion picture industry, with streaming giants like Netflix making a play for the century-old studio Warner Bros.

Still, several big-name blockbusters and critical darlings topped this year’s Golden Globe nominations.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller One Battle After Another was a standout, making good on its star-studded cast to sweep five acting nods, plus nominations for Best Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay. It leads the field with nine nominations overall.

Anderson was not the only cinematic “auteur” to receive laurels from the Golden Globe Foundation.

Chloe Zhao’s historical tear-jerker Hamnet — based on the relationship between writer William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes — nabbed six nominations in drama categories.

And Ryan Coogler’s springtime crowd-pleaser Sinners — a vampire film and cultural commentary, wrapped in one — scored seven nods, including Best Drama, Best Director and Best Cinematic Achievement.

While the Golden Globes is often seen as a cozy, champagne-clacking affair for Hollywood titans, this year’s nominations also suggest an ever-more international scope for its honourees.

The meditative Norwegian drama Sentimental Value scooped up eight nominations, and the French nominee It Was Just an Accident, by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, earned four.

South Korea and Brazil also broke free from the Non-English Language Film category, scoring nominations in the acting, songwriting and animation competitions for films like KPop Demon Hunters, No Other Choice and The Secret Agent.

Some pieces of award bait, meanwhile, failed to deliver on their potential, including director Luca Guadagnino’s slippery, post-MeToo drama After the Hunt, which scored a single nomination for star Julia Roberts.

Likewise, the musical film Wicked: For Good — the sequel to last year’s award-season juggernaut — disappointed its expectations. While it scored nods in acting and song categories, it failed to land in contention for some of the biggest prizes, including Best Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes are scheduled to air on January 11, 2026. Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture: Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture: Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirat, Spain

The Secret Agent, Brazil

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama

Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Julia Roberts for After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson for Hedda

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama

Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams

Michael B Jordan for Sinners

Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Anne Lee

Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone for Bugonia

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

George Clooney for Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons for Bugonia

Lee Byung-hun for No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Madigan for Weapons

Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Paul Mescal for Hamnet

Sean Penn for One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

Best Director for a Motion Picture

Chloe Zhao for Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell for Hamnet

Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Best Original Score for a Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer for F1

Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray for Sirat

Ludwig Goransson for Sinners

Max Richter for Hamnet

Best Original Song for a Motion Picture

Dream As One for Avatar: Fire and Ash By Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen

Golden for KPop Demon Hunters By Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE) and Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You for Sinners By Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

No Place Like Home for Wicked: For Good By Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble for Wicked: For Good By Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams for Train Dreams By Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series: Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Drama

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Britt Lower for Severance

Helen Mirren for MobLand

Kathy Bates for Matlock

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Drama

Adam Scott for Severance

Diego Luna for Andor

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo for Task

Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Sterling K Brown for Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Jean Smart for Hacks

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried for Long Bright River

Claire Danes for The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones for Black Mirror

Robin Wright for The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook for All Her Fault

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell for Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen for The Studio

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus

Carrie Coon for The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara for The Studio

Erin Doherty for Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Parker Posey for The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Charlie Hunnam for Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi for The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law for Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys for The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti for Black Mirror

Stephen Graham for Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Ashley Walters for Adolescence

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus

Owen Cooper for Adolescence

Tramell Tillman for Severance

Walton Goggins for The White Lotus

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Ali Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast