Golden Globes 2026: Which films got nominations, and who was snubbed?
Hamnet, Sinners and One Battle After Another seen as top contenders, alongside films from Norway, France and South Korea.
The Hollywood award season in the United States is hitting high gear, with nominations unveiled for one of the biggest contests of 2026: the 83rd annual Golden Globes.
Often seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes honour achievements in both television and filmmaking — a distinction that, with the advent of streaming over the last two decades, has become all the murkier.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79
- list 2 of 3‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Emilia Perez’ win top film awards at Golden Globes
- list 3 of 3Oscars 2025: Nominees, predictions and what time to watch
Limping post-pandemic box office numbers and high-stakes mergers have also complicated the future of the motion picture industry, with streaming giants like Netflix making a play for the century-old studio Warner Bros.
Still, several big-name blockbusters and critical darlings topped this year’s Golden Globe nominations.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller One Battle After Another was a standout, making good on its star-studded cast to sweep five acting nods, plus nominations for Best Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay. It leads the field with nine nominations overall.
Anderson was not the only cinematic “auteur” to receive laurels from the Golden Globe Foundation.
Chloe Zhao’s historical tear-jerker Hamnet — based on the relationship between writer William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes — nabbed six nominations in drama categories.
And Ryan Coogler’s springtime crowd-pleaser Sinners — a vampire film and cultural commentary, wrapped in one — scored seven nods, including Best Drama, Best Director and Best Cinematic Achievement.
While the Golden Globes is often seen as a cozy, champagne-clacking affair for Hollywood titans, this year’s nominations also suggest an ever-more international scope for its honourees.
The meditative Norwegian drama Sentimental Value scooped up eight nominations, and the French nominee It Was Just an Accident, by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, earned four.
South Korea and Brazil also broke free from the Non-English Language Film category, scoring nominations in the acting, songwriting and animation competitions for films like KPop Demon Hunters, No Other Choice and The Secret Agent.
Some pieces of award bait, meanwhile, failed to deliver on their potential, including director Luca Guadagnino’s slippery, post-MeToo drama After the Hunt, which scored a single nomination for star Julia Roberts.
Likewise, the musical film Wicked: For Good — the sequel to last year’s award-season juggernaut — disappointed its expectations. While it scored nods in acting and song categories, it failed to land in contention for some of the biggest prizes, including Best Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical.
The 83rd annual Golden Globes are scheduled to air on January 11, 2026. Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture: Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture: Animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirat, Spain
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
- Julia Roberts for After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson for Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams
- Michael B Jordan for Sinners
- Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Anne Lee
- Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone for Bugonia
- Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
- George Clooney for Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons for Bugonia
- Lee Byung-hun for No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Madigan for Weapons
- Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal for Hamnet
- Sean Penn for One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value
Best Director for a Motion Picture
- Chloe Zhao for Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture
- Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell for Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Best Original Score for a Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer for F1
- Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray for Sirat
- Ludwig Goransson for Sinners
- Max Richter for Hamnet
Best Original Song for a Motion Picture
- Dream As One for Avatar: Fire and Ash
- By Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen
- Golden for KPop Demon Hunters
- By Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE) and Mark Sonnenblick
- I Lied to You for Sinners
- By Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
- No Place Like Home for Wicked: For Good
- By Stephen Schwartz
- The Girl in the Bubble for Wicked: For Good
- By Stephen Schwartz
- Train Dreams for Train Dreams
- By Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series: Drama
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Britt Lower for Severance
- Helen Mirren for MobLand
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Adam Scott for Severance
- Diego Luna for Andor
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo for Task
- Noah Wyle for The Pitt
- Sterling K Brown for Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Jean Smart for Hacks
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Amanda Seyfried for Long Bright River
- Claire Danes for The Beast in Me
- Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex
- Rashida Jones for Black Mirror
- Robin Wright for The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook for All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell for Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen for The Studio
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon for The White Lotus
- Catherine O’Hara for The Studio
- Erin Doherty for Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Parker Posey for The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Charlie Hunnam for Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi for The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law for Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys for The Beast in Me
- Paul Giamatti for Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham for Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Ashley Walters for Adolescence
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper for Adolescence
- Tramell Tillman for Severance
- Walton Goggins for The White Lotus
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Ali Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First