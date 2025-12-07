WFP warns of ‘massive’ humanitarian aid crisis in Sudan as war rages

The World Food Programme’s Carl Skau says the fighting is stopping aid from reaching millions in desperate need.

Sudan faces a “massive” humanitarian aid crisis, with millions of starving people being denied access to vital food supplies as fighting rages in the war-torn country, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau told Al Jazeera on Sunday that his organisation was assisting 5 million people across the nation, including 2 million in hard-to-reach areas, but it was not enough.

“The needs are massive. We’re talking about 20 million people acutely food insecure, some 6 million in starvation,” he said.

“It is a massive crisis and what we’re able to do, which is important, isn’t enough.”

He said the organisation had “tried every way possible” to get aid to populations in need, including air drops, digital cash transfers and stationing convoys outside besieged areas.

But it had not been possible in violence-ridden areas like el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which was under an 18-month siege before it fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in October, or the West Kordofan city of Babnusa, which the RSF claimed to have gained control of last week.

The government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have denied that Babnusa has fallen.

Focus needed on Kordofan region

Skau said global attention needed to focus on the Kordofan region, where fighting has been intensifying between SAF and the RSF for weeks.

His warning follows similar comments from the UN’s human rights chief Volker Turk, who said on Thursday that the Kordofan region could face a wave of mass atrocities similar to the widespread killings documented in el-Fasher, which fell to the RSF last month.

Advertisement

“The fighting there is intensifying, and they’re also besieged areas,” said Skau.

“World attention needs to be on Sudan now, and diplomatic efforts need to be stepped up in order to prevent the same disaster we saw in el-Fasher.”

Before el-Fasher fell in November, the UN issued urgent warnings about potential atrocities, but those alerts went largely unheeded. After the city’s capture, mass killings ensued, with corpses visible from satellite imagery, prompting UN chief Antonio Guterres to describe it as a “crime scene”.

Famine conditions have already been confirmed in areas in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

‘Massacre’ in South Kordofan

On Saturday, an official in South Kordofan’s Kalogi locality told Al Jazeera that at least 116 people had been killed in an RSF attack on a pre-school and other sites on Thursday, including 46 children who attended the pre-school.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack in a statement as a “full-fledged massacre”, saying RSF forces had targeted the pre-school directly with missiles from a drone, before bombing it again while the locals were trying to rescue the wounded, then pursuing the wounded and the paramedics inside a hospital.

The executive director of the Kalogi locality said the high death toll in the attack was due to the severity of the injuries sustained, while some families avoided taking injured loved ones to the hospital for treatment because of attacks on the facility.

Displaced women raped

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network said it had documented 19 cases of rape committed by RSF forces against women in the al-Afad camp in al-Dabbah who had fled the fighting in el-Fasher.

The group said two of the survivors, situated in Sudan’s Northern State, were pregnant, and were receiving ”special healthcare under the supervision of local medical teams”.

It said it “strongly condemns the gang rape” being carried out by RSF forces, which was a violation of international law, and warned that “the silence of the international community regarding these heinous practices encourages their repetition.”

Elsewhere, a Sudanese army source told Al Jazeera that air defences had intercepted RSF drones in al-Damazin in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state, while a government source said electricity had been cut off in the city due to shelling of a power station.

Meanwhile, the RSF accused Sudan’s military on Friday of bombing the Adre border crossing with Chad, a crossing that has been vital for humanitarian aid delivery during the war, in what it said was a deliberate attempt to hinder relief efforts.

Advertisement

The United Nations says violence in Sudan has displaced 9 million people and left more than 30 million in need of aid.