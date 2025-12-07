Soldiers appear on Benin state television announcing apparent coup

Soldiers calling themselves the ‘Military Committee for Refoundation’ said they had ousted President Patrice Talon.

A group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s state TV announcing the dissolution of the government in an apparent coup in the West Africa nation.

They announced on Sunday the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, who has been in power since 2016, as well as all state institutions.

The troops referred to themselves as part of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), and said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic”.

Talon’s whereabouts were unknown.

The French Embassy said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence. It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

Talon was due to step down next April after 10 years in power.

This is a developing news story.