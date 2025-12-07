Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,382
These are the key developments from day 1,382 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 7 Dec 2025
Here’s where things stand on Sunday, December 7:
Fighting
- Russian forces launched a “large-scale” attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk overnight on Sunday, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing local officials. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, it said.
- A large-scale Russian drone and missile attack damaged power facilities in eight Ukrainian regions, causing blackouts and forcing nuclear power plants to cut power output, officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
- The Ukrainian military said Russia had launched 653 drones and 51 missiles on Ukraine in the overnight attack, adding that its forces downed 585 drones and 30 missiles.
- Power and heat generation facilities in the Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the attack, while port facilities in the Black Sea city of Odesa were also damaged, according to the Ukrainian government.
- The Ukrainian state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, a railway hub near the capital, Kyiv, was also hit, with damage caused to the depot and railway carriages. The were no reports on casualties from the attack in the town of Fastiv.
- The IAEA said Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, temporarily lost all off-site power overnight due to the widespread military activities. It said the plant reconnected to a 330 kilowatt power line after a half hour outage, but that a 750 kilowatt line is still disconnected.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the attack on Saturday, saying its forces launched a “massive strike” in response to what it called Ukrainian assaults on civilian targets in Russia. The ministry said the strike used high-precision, long-range air- and ground-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and long-range drones.
- The ministry also said its air defences had shot down 116 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight into Saturday.
- Poland also announced scrambling jets due to the Russian attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, but the Operational Command of the Armed Forces said there were no airspace violations.
- Ukraine’s military, meanwhile, said that its forces had hit the Russian Ryazan oil refinery, as well as a shell-casing manufacturing plant located in Alchevsk, in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region.
- Ukraine’s military also denied Russian claims that it had encircled the embattled towns of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The military said that its defence units were expanding logistics routes and maintaining control over key positions in the area.
Chornobyl
Advertisement
- A protective shield at Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear plant, built to contain radioactive material from the 1986 disaster, can no longer perform its main safety function due to drone damage, the IAEA said after a strike that Kyiv blamed on Moscow.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a long and “substantive” phone call with United States President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on the push to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.
- “Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace. We agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with the United States,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.
- The call followed talks between Witkoff, Kushner and Ukraine’s negotiator, Rustem Umerov, in the US city of Miami. Ukraine’s envoy to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, told the Axios news website that “the main challenging issues concern territorial matters and security guarantees”.
- Zelenskyy is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Monday, according to media reports.
- French President Emmanuel Macron said he would also travel to London for Monday’s meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing negotiations with Russia under US mediation.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced dispatching a business delegation to Russia in the coming days in preparation for the end of the Ukraine war. Orban addressed the situation during a rally in the central city of Kecskemet, ahead of legislative elections in the spring.