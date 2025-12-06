RSF alleges SAF forces struck crucial border crossing in Sudan near Chad

The RSF accused Sudan’s army of the attack on a vital corridor for aid and Sudanese fleeing the war.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has accused the government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of waging an attack on a border town near Chad as war in the country rages on deep into its third year.

The RSF alleged the SAF used drones in the attack at the Adre border crossing, according to a statement by the group on Telegram on Friday.

Sudan’s army has not yet issued a statement in response.

The border crossing point between Chad and Sudan has been vital for humanitarian aid delivery during the ongoing brutal civil war. Throughout the conflict, Chad has received thousands of Sudanese people fleeing the bloodshed amid a devastating humanitarian situation.

The RSF claimed the bombing directly targeted the Adikon Gate at the crossing, their statement adding that the crossing is a “vital” corridor connecting Sudan and Chad, and a crucial humanitarian “lifeline” for delivering aid and commercial supplies to civilians affected by the war.

Footage from the incident showed plumes of smoke and rolling fire from the site of the attack, as civilians looked on.

The group asserted that the bombing was intended to “deliberately” obstruct the flow of humanitarian aid and hinder relief efforts, “worsening the suffering of civilians”.

The RSF also condemned what it said was “international silence” on army violations, “which encourages the aggressor to persist in committing further crimes against civilians and humanitarian infrastructure”.

There were no reports on casualties or what damage the attack caused.

The RSF has been accused of carrying out widespread atrocities against civilians in the war, most recently in el-Fasher in North Darfur State. The SAF has also faced accusations of war crimes.

A day earlier, the death toll from RSF attacks on a kindergarten and other sites in the city of Kalogi in South Kordofan state rose to about 47 people – mostly children – with about 50 others injured, two military sources in the SAF told Al Jazeera.

According to the sources, the RSF attacked the kindergarten on Thursday and then returned to target civilians who had gathered to offer assistance amid the carnage.

The total death toll from Sudan’s war remains unclear, but estimates place it well over 100,000, with nearly 12 million people displaced, according to United Nations figures. More than 24 million Sudanese now face acute hunger.

United States President Donald Trump has said his administration would lead efforts to end the conflict, but peace negotiations have stalled as the RSF has continued attacks across the country despite announcing a unilateral ceasefire. The army, meanwhile, has called on the paramilitary group to retreat from territories it has captured.