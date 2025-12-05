Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,380

Here’s where things stand on Friday, December 5:

Another targeted strike by russian forces has damaged the Kherson CHP plant — after yesterday’s attack it is almost completely destroyed. Several employees were injured. This is a purely civilian facility providing heat to residents. Such targeted bombing is terrorism. The photo… pic.twitter.com/jcFHzG4cpN

— Sergii Koretskyi (@KoretskyiUA) December 4, 2025