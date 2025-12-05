Russia continues tech crackdown by blocking Snapchat, FaceTime access

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor accused both platforms of being used ‘to organise and carry out terrorist acts’.

Russian authorities have blocked access to Snapchat and Apple’s video calling service FaceTime in the latest move by Moscow clamping down on foreign tech platforms as it tightens control over the country’s internet and online communications.

In separate announcements on Thursday, Russian state internet regulator Roskomnadzor accused both platforms of being used “to organise and carry out terrorist acts within the country”, as well as “recruit perpetrators” for criminal acts.

The regulator said that it took the action on October 10, though it was only announced this week. Apple and Snapchat parent Snap Inc have yet to comment on the move.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Snapchat – a messaging app for sharing photos, videos and text messages – announced it was halting advertisement sales to Russian and Belarusian media buyers as it hailed the “resilience of the Ukrainian people”.

Russian authorities have engaged in deliberate and multipronged efforts to rein in the internet under President Vladimir Putin. Technology has also been perfected to monitor and manipulate online traffic, while platforms and websites have been banned for failing to comply with restrictive laws.

These efforts have only intensified since the war began, with authorities blocking major social media sites X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Access to YouTube was also disrupted last year, with experts accusing authorities of deliberately throttling the widely popular site. The Kremlin blamed YouTube owner Google for failing to maintain its hardware in Russia.

The site, used by more than 50 million Russians every day, is one of the last major bastions of free expression in the country and where many Kremlin critics continue to operate.

In 2024, authorities also blocked encrypted messenger Signal and another popular app, Viber, while calls via WhatsApp and Telegram – Russia’s first and second most popular messaging apps – were blocked in August.

Roskomnadzor again justified the measures by claiming the platforms were being used for criminal activities. Last week, the regulator threatened to completely ban WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms, if it refused to share information with law enforcement in fraud and “terrorism” cases.

Virtual private network (VPN) services, once effective in circumventing online restrictions, are increasingly blocked by Russian authorities.

While cracking down on foreign tech, the Kremlin has promoted its own “national” messenger app, MAX. Developed by the state-controlled tech firm VK, MAX has been touted as a one-stop shop for messaging, online government services, and making payments.

Moscow claims MAX is more secure against fraud and ensures a “safer” digital ecosystem, while critics say it could be used to track users. It has been made mandatory on all new mobile phones and tablets sold in Russia since September 1.

The app’s developer has openly declared it will share user data with authorities upon request.