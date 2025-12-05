German president visits WWII UK bombing site amid unity against Russia

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to UK is the first by a German head of state in 27 years.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has paid a visit to Coventry Cathedral in central England, symbolically atoning for the Third Reich’s atrocities, as his country and the United Kingdom seek to bolster an alliance to combat Russia’s prosecution of Europe’s deadliest war since World War II.

Steinmeier’s visit on Friday commemorates the deadly Nazi bombing of Coventry on the night of November 14, 1940, which destroyed the 14th-century Gothic cathedral, leaving more than 500 people dead and a roofless ruin that stands as a reminder of the ravages of war.

The UK was represented at the event by the Duke of Kent, who has long fostered British-German reconciliation following the war.

Steinmeier’s appearance wraps up a three-day state visit to the UK, the first by a German head of state in 27 years.

During a lavish banquet on Wednesday night at Windsor Castle, Steinmeier and King Charles III put on a show of Anglo-Saxon unity, exchanging toasts that celebrated the cultural and historic ties between their nations and highlighting efforts to build a common front against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In his toast, Steinmeier described Coventry as a symbol of the bonds that grew out of the war that ended 80 years ago.

“Flourishing cities grew out of the ashes. Enemies became friends,” he said.

“That is our common history – and it shows what is possible when people have the courage to pursue reconciliation.”

The state visit comes as European nations bond together to support Ukraine and confront Russian efforts to destabilise Western democracies through so-called hybrid attacks such as election interference, disinformation and sabotage.

Shaken by what they see as United States President Donald Trump’s lack of reliability, European nations are increasing military spending and boosting military cooperation.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that unity between Europe and the US is key in the support of Ukraine, adding there is “no mistrust” and denying a report he had said there was a risk Washington could betray Ukraine.

“Unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is essential. And I say it again and again, we need to work together,” Macron told reporters during a visit to China.

German magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday cited a transcript of a confidential call showing that Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz voiced severe scepticism about efforts by the US government and its envoys to negotiate a peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“I deny everything,” Macron said, when asked about the Der Spiegel report.

“We need the United States for peace. The United States needs us for this peace to be lasting and robust.”