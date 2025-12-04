Putin challenges US pressure on India over Russian oil during state visit

Putin questions US pressure on India’s Russian oil purchases as Modi gives the Russian president a warm welcome.

Click here to share on social media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned Washington’s stance on India’s oil purchases from Moscow, pointing to US imports of Russian nuclear fuel as he began a state visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening to a warm airport reception from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embraced the Russian leader in a rare gesture that underscored their personal rapport.

The visit comes as India faces mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of discounted Russian crude.

In an interview with Indian broadcasters before his arrival, Putin questioned the logic behind Washington’s criticism.

“The United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants,” he said, adding that if the US has the right to buy Russian fuel, India should enjoy “the same privilege”.

Modi posted on social media that he was “delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India,” calling their relationship “a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people”.

After embracing on the tarmac, the two drove together to a private dinner at Modi’s residence.

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Al Jazeera’s Neha Poonia, reporting from New Delhi, said the reception sent a clear message.

Advertisement

“Experts say that the warm reception for President Putin [shows] that he is not a pariah, that there are countries that will accept him despite pressure from western nations,” over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she said, adding that Modi wanted to signal “he won’t give into pressure from Donald Trump.”

Putin defended the energy relationship, telling Indian media that cooperation with India “remains unaffected by political swings or the tragic events in Ukraine”.

He accused unnamed actors of seeking to “constrain India for political reasons” due to its growing international role.

The visit highlights India’s delicate balancing act between Moscow and Washington. India’s oil imports from Russia surged from just 2.5 percent of total crude purchases before 2022 to nearly 36 percent currently, making it the world’s second-largest buyer of Russian oil.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 President Vladimir #Putin has arrived in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian leader received a warm personal welcome from Prime Minister @narendramodi.#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/jUeufbIdCv — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 4, 2025

Indian refiners have saved approximately $12.20 per barrel by purchasing discounted Russian crude.

However, Trump has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods in retaliation, and recent US sanctions on major Russian oil producers have begun forcing Indian refiners to reduce purchases.

Reliance, India’s largest private refiner, has already announced it will stop exporting petroleum products made from Russian crude.

On Friday, Putin and Modi are expected to hold formal summit talks and announce agreements spanning defence cooperation, shipping, healthcare and labour mobility.

Russia is pushing to sell India additional S-400 missile defence systems and Su-57 stealth fighter jets, while both sides aim to reach $100bn in bilateral trade by 2030, though the target now appears distant as oil imports decline.