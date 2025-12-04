Gaza militia leader accused of collaborating with Israel killed: Reports

Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of a gang in the Gaza Strip that was accused of working with Israel to counter Hamas and of looting humanitarian aid, has been killed, several Israeli media outlets are reporting.

Israel’s Channel 14 first reported his death on Thursday, without providing further details. Channel 12 said Abu Shabab was killed in clashes with “Gaza clans” and later pronounced dead at the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel.

Abu Shabab became an infamous figure during Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza, as his group was accused of stealing the little humanitarian assistance that the Israeli authorities allowed into the coastal enclave.

Israeli officials later said they were cooperating with armed groups in Gaza, including the one led by Abu Shabab, in order to establish a local anti-Hamas force.

More to come…