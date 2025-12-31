Suicide bomber kills at least one police officer in Syria’s Aleppo

A suicide bomber has targeted a group of Syrian police officers in the city of Aleppo killing one member of the security forces and wounding several others, the official news agency SANA reports.

The incident, hours before the new year on Wednesday, follows the bombing of an Alawite mosque in Homs that killed at least eight people on Friday.

The Aleppo Governorate administration said the assailant blew himself up after officers approached to detain him in the city’s Bab al-Faraj neighbourhood.

“The relevant authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and have imposed a security perimeter around the site,” the local government said.

Azzam al-Gharib, the governor of the province, said security forces had observed the “terrorist agent” and tried to arrest him while securing new year’s eve celebrations in the city.

“One of the security officers managed to physically restrain him. At that point, the terrorist detonated his explosive belt,” al-Gharib said in a statement.

He added that the injured officers are receiving treatment at the hospital without providing details about their condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide blast in Aleppo so far.

