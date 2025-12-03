Trump pardons Democrat Henry Cuellar, claiming Biden political attack

In his latest pardon, the US president claimed his predecessor Joe Biden targeted Congressman Cuellar for his criticism of US border policy.

United States President Donald Trump has pardoned Democratic US Congressman Henry Cuellar, claiming he had been targeted by the administration of former President Joe Biden.

While Trump has made liberal use of his pardon authority since taking office, his Wednesday pardoning of Cuellar, who was indicted in 2024 alongside his wife on foreign influence and money laundering charges, stands out. Trump, a Republican, has rarely used his power to aid members of the opposing Democratic Party.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Cuellar and his wife had been targeted for “speaking the TRUTH” about the Biden administration’s management of the southern US border.

Cuellar, whose district abuts the US-Mexico border, had been one of the most vocal Democratic critics of the Biden administration’s immigration messaging and policies.

In his post, Trump re-upped his claims that Biden used the US Department of Justice to punish his political opponents. Critics, however, have accused Trump of doing just that.

“Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH,” Trump said.

“Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda.”

Trump added a personal message for the congressman: “Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

The post included a letter that appeared to be from Cuellar’s children requesting the pardon. In it, they also speculated that their “father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began”.

Federal prosecutors had alleged that Cuellar and his wife were involved in two schemes involving “bribery, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering”.

Advertisement

The pair allegedly accepted bribes worth up to $600,000 from two foreign entities — the government of Azerbaijan and a bank in Mexico — in exchange for influence peddling in Congress and in the executive branch.

The money was allegedly laundered through shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar.

Cuellar, whose trial had been scheduled to start in April 2026, has maintained his and his wife’s innocence.

In a post on X, he thanked Trump for “taking the time to look at the facts” of his case.

“This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on,” he said.