South Korean president mulls apology to North

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said he is weighing an apology to Pyongyang over cross-border provocations allegedly ordered by his predecessor.

Lee said on Wednesday that he felt an apology was in order following the indictment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol last month for allegedly ordering drones carrying propaganda leaflets to fly over the North, in a bid, say prosecutors, to provoke tension and boost his political support.

The comments came as Seoul marked the anniversary of Yoon’s ill-fated declaration of martial law, which was spurred by similar intentions but instead led to a deep crisis in South Korea.

Lee has sought dialogue with Pyongyang after he became president, but his overtures have so far been ignored by the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

“I feel I should apologise, but I hesitate to say it out loud,” Lee told a news conference in Seoul.

“I worry that if I do, it could be used as fodder for ideological battles or accusations of being pro-North,” he added.

North Korea accused Yoon’s government of flying drones over Pyongyang to drop propaganda leaflets three times in October 2024.

South Korean media reported on Monday that the military had also flown balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border during the former administration’s time in office.

Deep divide

Lee’s comments came on the anniversary of Yoon’s bid to install martial law.

The decree plunged South Korea into an unprecedented crisis that saw protesters and lawmakers swarm parliament to force a vote against the measure.

It was quickly declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Yoon was subsequently impeached and removed from office, and is in prison awaiting trial for insurrection and other charges stemming from his failed martial law attempt.

However, South Korea remains deeply divided by the stunt, with those infuriated by Yoon’s actions matched by supporters of his hardline approach to the North and claims that the South’s democracy is under attack from his political rivals.

Opposing marches were held in Seoul on Wednesday as the anniversary was marked.

Dialogue

Lee, a liberal who won a snap presidential election following Yoon’s removal from office in April this year, told reporters he is eager to repair relations with Pyongyang.

Since taking office in June, he has taken a number of measures to reduce tensions, including removing propaganda loudspeakers along the border.

On Tuesday, Seoul passed a law banning activists from flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets into the North.

But North Korea has so far rebuffed Lee’s efforts, with Kim saying his government has no interest in dialogue.

Despite this, the South Korean president said he would persist. He suggested that the suspension of regular military drills with the United States, which are viewed as a provocation by Pyongyang, could be an avenue to consider to encourage the North to resume talks.

Lee also expressed hope that US President Donald Trump – “a realist, pragmatist, and master of dealmaking who respects his counterparts” – could help persuade the North, saying Pyongyang appeared to take Washington more seriously than it did Seoul.