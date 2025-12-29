Hamas armed wing confirms death of⁠ Abu Obeida, other leaders

The group also confirmed the death of former Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar.

The Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed that its armed wing spokesperson, known as ⁠Abu Obeida, ​and Mohammed Sinwar, the group’s former leader in Gaza, were killed in Israel’s genocidal war earlier this year.

In a video statement released on Monday, the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, confirmed the death of its long-time spokesman and announced the appointment of a new masked spokesperson.

This marks the first official confirmation of the death of the figure who became the face of the group’s media strategy during the devastating two-year war on Gaza.

In the statement, the new spokesman revealed the true identity of Abu Obeida for the first time, saying his real name was Hudhayfah Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout.

“We announce with pride the martyrdom of the great leader … Abu Obeida,” he said. “We have inherited his title.”

The Israeli military said in May that it had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Three months later, it said Abu Obeida had also been killed.

Other commanders killed

Abu Obeida was a key Hamas voice in Gaza, releasing statements about battlefield updates, ceasefire violations and Israeli captive-for-Palestinian prisoner deals early this year during a short-lived ceasefire, which Israel unilaterally shattered.

His last statement was in early September as Israel began the initial stages of a new military assault on Gaza City, declaring the area a combat zone as it destroyed hundreds of residential buildings and Palestinians flee en masse.

The Qassam Brigades, also confirmed the deaths of several other high-ranking commanders, including Mohammed Shabanah, the head of the group’s Rafah Brigade, and two other leaders, Hakam al-Issa, and Raed Saad.

They are among a growing list of Hamas representatives confirmed killed by Israel in the past two years, including many of Hamas’s top military and political leaders, such as top political leader Yahya Sinwar; military commander Mohammed Deif, one of the founders of the Qassam Brigades in the 1990s; and political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

The statement said Mohammed Sinwar had succeeded Deif as the brigades’ chief of staff after Deif’s death, leading the group through what it described as a “critically difficult phase” before being killed himself.

Ceasefire stance

The new spokesman addressed the current political situation, stating that the group remains committed to the ceasefire that came into effect over two months ago, despite what he termed “repeated Israeli violations”.

“Our people defend themselves and will not give up their weapons as long as the occupation remains,” he said, rejecting calls for disarmament. “We will not surrender, even if we have to fight with our fingernails.”

He called on the international community to pressure Israel to adhere to the truce and warned that the group’s right to respond to violations is “guaranteed”.

Since the ceasefire on October 11, at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and 1,145 wounded, while 680 bodies have been recovered, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

It added that since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the total death toll has risen to 71,266, with 171,222 people injured.