Thailand and Cambodia agree on ceasefire to end weeks of deadly fighting

Agreement follows talks aimed at ending weeks of deadly clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Cambodian residents evacuate following air strikes in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, amid clashes along Cambodia-Thailand border, December 15, 2025.
Cambodian residents evacuate following air strikes by Thailand in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, on December 15, 2025 [Handout: Agence Kampuchea Press via AFP]

By Al Jazeera and News Agencies

Published On 27 Dec 2025

Thailand and Cambodia said they have signed a ⁠ceasefire ​agreement to end weeks of fierce fighting along their border that has killed more than 100 people and forced the displacement of more than half a million civilians in both countries.

“Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement,” ‍the Thai and Cambodian defence ⁠ministers said in a statement on Saturday.

“Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement,” the ministers said.

The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect at noon local time (05:00 GMT) and extends to “all types of weapons” and “attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas”.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ‌ends 20 days of fighting, the worst between the two Southeast Asian neighbours in years.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

