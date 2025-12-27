Taiwan rocked by magnitude 7.0 quake but no major damage reported

The weather administration said damage from the quake should be limited because it was deep and hit offshore.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Taiwan’s northeastern coastal city, the island’s weather administration said, with no immediate reports of major damage.

The quake with a depth of 73km (45 miles) was felt across Taiwan and shook buildings in the capital Taipei, the administration said on Saturday, assigning it an intensity-four category, meaning there could be minor damage.

Taipei city’s government said there was no major damage reported in the immediate aftermath, with some isolated cases of damage, including gas and water leakage and minor damage to buildings.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6.

More than 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power, the Taiwan Power Company said.

Major chipmaker TSMC said a small number of its facilities in the northern Hsinchu Science Park met evacuation thresholds after the quake, and evacuated staff had since returned to their posts.

The weather administration said people should be on alert for aftershocks of magnitude 5.5-6.0 in the coming day. It also said damage from the quake should be limited because it was relatively deep and hit offshore.

Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te said in a social media post that authorities had the situation under control and also urged the population to be on alert for aftershocks.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

In April 2024, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake killed 17 people as it triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around Hualien city.

Officials at the time said it was Taiwan’s strongest quake in 25 years.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a magnitude 7.3 quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.