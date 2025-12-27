‘State aggression’: Somalia demands Israel withdraw Somaliland recognition

Somalia has demanded Israel reverse its recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, condemning the move as an act of “aggression that will never be tolerated”.

Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Al Jazeera in an interview on Saturday that the government would pursue all available diplomatic means to challenge what it described as an act of “state aggression” and Israeli interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The sharp rebuke came a day after Israel became the first nation in the world to formally recognise Somaliland, triggering swift condemnation across African and Arab nations, and raising concerns about whether the move was part of an alleged Israeli plan to forcibly displace Palestinians.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 following a brutal civil war but has never secured recognition from any United Nations member state. The self-declared republic has established its own currency, flag and parliament, though its eastern territories remain disputed.

“This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity,” Omar said. “Our government strongly advises the State of Israel to rescind its divisive actions and abide by international law.”

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known locally as Cirro, had been signalling for weeks that recognition by an unnamed state was imminent, though he didn’t clarify which country. Somaliland’s capital Hargeisa had been dotted with billboards in recent weeks, telling residents that recognition was coming.

Omar said the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa was driving foreign interference and interest. “The importance of this region isn’t new. It is still important for international trade today,” he said.

‘Displacement of Palestinians’

Omar accused Israel of pursuing Somaliland’s recognition in order to further displace Palestinians from Gaza. “One of the motivating factors is the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,” he told Al Jazeera. “It has been widely known – Israel’s goal on that issue.”

On Saturday, Somaliland’s Cirro defended the move, insisting it was “not directed against any state, nor does it pose a threat to regional peace”.

Hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recognition on Friday, Somalia’s prime minister’s office issued a statement describing Israel’s action as a deliberate attack on Somalia’s sovereignty and an unlawful step, and emphasising that Somaliland remains an integral and “inseparable” part of the Somali territory.

Netanyahu framed the diplomatic breakthrough with Somaliland as being in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and said he would champion Somaliland’s cause during his meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Monday. Netanyahu also invited Cirro to Israel, which the latter has accepted.

But Trump has distanced himself from close ally Netanyahu on the issue, telling The New York Post newspaper he would not follow Israel’s lead.

Somalia’s Public Works Minister Ayub Ismail Yusuf welcomed Trump’s stance, writing on social media: “Thank you for your support, Mr. President.”

Trump’s comments marked a shift from August, when he told a news conference his administration was working on the Somaliland issue. In recent weeks, the US president has frequently attacked the Somali community in the US and Somalia.

The US has also expressed frustration with Somalia, saying at a recent UN Security Council meeting that Somali authorities had failed in improving security in the country despite billions in aid, and signalling it will not continue to fund a costly peacekeeping mission.

Meanwhile, the African Union’s chairperson, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, rejected any initiative aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent nation, warning it would set a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications. The continental bloc cited a 1964 decision on the intangibility of borders inherited at a country’s independence as a fundamental principle.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also condemned what he described as a provocative Israeli assault on the sovereignty of an Arab and African state. He said the Israeli recognition was a clear violation of international law and a flagrant infringement of the principle of state sovereignty.

Despite the international reactions, thousands poured onto the streets of Hargeisa on Friday to celebrate what many saw as the end of 30 years of diplomatic isolation. The Israeli flag was emblazoned on the national museum as residents welcomed the breakthrough.

Somalia has historically had contentious relations with Israel, stemming from Israel’s historic ties with Somalia’s regional rival, Ethiopia.

During the Cold War, Israel provided Ethiopia with military training, intelligence and weapons, while Somalia, aligned with Arab states hostile to Israel, was defeated in the 1977 Ogaden War, a setback that helped fuel decades of civil unrest.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following persecution under former leader Mohammed Siad Barre, but Somalia has never recognised the breakaway region.

Earlier this month, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel revealed there had been communication with Somalia’s government about shared concerns over Houthi influence in the region.

But Omar, the Somali state minister for foreign affairs, strongly denied any ties with Israel, stating that the country’s position on Israeli policies remained unchanged.