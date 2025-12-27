Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,402

Here is where things stand on Saturday, December 27:

Moscow is likely stationing new nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in eastern Belarus, a development that could bolster Russia’s ability to hit European targets, two United States researchers have found by studying satellite imagery, according to an exclusive Reuters news agency report.

Zelenskyy said in a WhatsApp chat with reporters that a security guarantee agreement between Ukraine and the US is “almost ready” and that a draft of the 20-point plan was 90 percent complete.

President Zelenskyy said he wants to discuss territorial issues, the main stumbling block in talks to end the war, with US President Donald Trump in Florida, as negotiations on a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantee deal near completion.

Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev participated in talks with members of the US administration along with the Kremlin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, Reuters reported, citing a source close to the talks.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Zelenskyy and discussed the latest developments in the ongoing peace talks, Carney’s office said in a statement. During the call, Carney “emphasised the need to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate”, the statement added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that his nation and Russia had shared “blood, life and death” in the Ukraine war, as he sent President Vladimir Putin New Year’s greetings. Pyongyang has deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help in the fight against Ukraine.

A Moscow court has sentenced a former Russian diplomat, Arseniy Konovalov, to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for selling secrets to US intelligence while on a posting to the US, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.