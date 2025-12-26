North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pushes more missile production as ‘war deterrent’

North Korean leader calls for increased production of missiles, shells and more factories to produce them.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his officials to step up production of missiles and artillery shells and construct more factories to meet his military’s growing need for the weapons, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.

In a visit to munitions plants accompanied by top officials, Kim ordered the factories to prepare for a busy year ahead, KCNA said on Friday.

“The country’s missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

“To further expand the overall production capacity” and keep pace with demand from North Korea’s armed forces, Kim also ordered the building of new munitions plants, KCNA said.

Kim’s call for more missiles followed after he was featured on Thursday visiting a shipyard to oversee the construction of what North Korea reports will be an 8,700-tonne nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching surface-to-air missiles.

Photos of Kim at the shipyard showed him inspecting a huge, burgundy-coloured vessel, coated with what appears to be anticorrosion paint, under construction inside an assembly hall with senior officials and his daughter.

It was the first time North Korean state media had released images of the submarine since March, when they mostly showed the lower sections of the vessel.

Hong ‌Min, a senior research fellow at the Seoul-based Korea Institute for National Unification, wrote in a report on Thursday that the design of the submarine’s hull indicates it has been equipped with a nuclear reactor, and the vessel is almost ready to sail.

During the inspection of the submarine, Kim warned that South Korea’s plans to build nuclear-powered submarines would “worsen the instability” in the region, describing the move as a threat to North Korea’s national security.

At a summit with United States President Donald Trump in November, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Washington to support South Korea’s efforts to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Trump later said the US was open to sharing closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Kim orders more missile production

Kim was also reported on Thursday to have overseen the test launch of new-type high-altitude long-range anti-air missiles over the Sea of Japan.

The North’s leader was quoted as saying that “new modernisation and production plans” would be unveiled at his ruling Korean Workers Party’s congress, which is expected in early next year.

Analysts say Kim’s recent focus on stepping up missile testing is aimed at improving precision-strike capabilities, with a view to pressuring both the United States and South Korea as well as testing weapons systems before potential exports to Russia.

Already strong relations between Pyongyang and Moscow have further tightened since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago. North Korea has sent troops, artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems to support Russian forces, analysts say, as part of a mutual defence pact signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In exchange for Pyongyang’s military support, Russia has reportedly provided North Korea with financial assistance, military technology and supplies of food and energy.

Washington has also said there is evidence that Moscow’s support includes advanced space and satellite technology.

Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, said Pyongyang was also expected to “seek advanced military technologies from Russia, including nuclear-powered submarine capabilities and fighter jets”.