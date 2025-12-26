Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Gaza, carry out raids across West Bank

Palestinian death toll since the start of the truce in Gaza rises to 411 amid near daily Israeli violations.

Israeli forces have fatally shot a Palestinian man east of Gaza City as they continue their ceasefire violations and carry out sweeping raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news service Wafa reported on Friday that Israeli forces opened fire on Uday al-Maqadma while he was sitting near the entrance of a school in Gaza. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries at the hospital.

Israel has been waging deadly attacks and placing severe restrictions on aid in Gaza, where at least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 injured, since the beginning of the truce agreement in October.

Wafa reported earlier this week that two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers, also east of Gaza City in the Shujayea neighbourhood.

Israeli restrictions on vital humanitarian aid have also persisted in defiance of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas, denying displaced Palestinians essential goods and temporary housing during a period of harsh winter storms.

The Gaza Government Media Office said earlier this week that an average of just 244 aid trucks are entering the strip per day, well below the daily rate of 600 mandated by the truce agreement.

Attacks by Israeli settlers and raids by Israeli soldiers have intensified in the occupied West Bank, as well.

Wafa reported that a Palestinian municipal worker was injured after being attacked by a group of settlers outside of Nablus on Friday, while Palestinian farmers trying to work on their land were detained by Israeli forces east of Tubas.

Several Palestinians were also detained during Israeli raids targeting the communities of Yatta and Beit Ummar near Hebron, including a woman, four children, and an elderly man, who Palestinian activists say was arrested after settlers damaged the fence around his home.

Israeli authorities almost never hold settlers accountable for acts of violence against Palestinian communities.

Two people were also killed in northern Israel, where police and emergency authorities say that a Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank rammed his car into a crowd of people in the city of Beit She’an.

The attack comes one day after footage emerged of an Israeli settler running over a Palestinian man praying on the side of the road in the occupied West Bank.

Additionally to the violence against Palestinians, Israel has also been carrying our near daily attacks in Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire there.

United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday that they again came under “heavy machinegun fire” from Israeli positions in southern Lebanon. The UN forces said that live ammunition and a grenade made impact “close” to a patrol inspecting a roadblock in the village of Bastara.

“UNIFIL had informed the [Israeli military] about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line,” the UN forces said in a statement.

“Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701. We reiterate call to the [Israeli military] to cease aggressive behaviour and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line.”