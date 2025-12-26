BREAKINGBREAKING,
Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills three: Report
Syrian state media says security forces have imposed a cordon around the area and are investigating.
Published On 26 Dec 2025
Three people have been killed and five injured when an explosion struck a mosque in Syria’s Homs, according to Syrian state media reports.
The attack targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs shortly after Friday prayers, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
State media said security forces had imposed a cordon around the area and were investigating.
Local officials told Reuters news agency it may have been caused by a suicide bomber or explosives placed there.
This is a breaking story. More to come…