Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills three: Report

Three ‍people ‍have been killed and five injured when an explosion ⁠struck a mosque ​in Syria’s Homs, according to Syrian state media reports.

The attack targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs shortly after Friday prayers, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

State media said security forces had imposed a ​cordon around ‌the area and were investigating.

Local officials told Reuters news agency it ‌may have been ‌caused by ⁠a suicide bomber or explosives placed there.

This is a breaking story. More to come…