Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills at least six: Report

At least six ‍people ‍have been killed and more than 20 injured when an explosion ⁠struck a mosque ​in Syria’s Homs, according to Syrian state media reports.

The attack targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs shortly after Friday prayers, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

State media said security forces had imposed a ​cordon around ‌the area and were investigating.

Local officials told the Reuters news agency it ‌may have been ‌caused by ⁠a suicide bomber or explosives placed there.

Ayman Oghanna, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Aleppo, noted that Homs is home to a diverse population of Alawites, Christians and Sunni Muslims. He said the attack targeted an Alawite mosque, warning it could “inflame sectarian tensions” across the country.

He said no group had claimed responsibility for the strike, but noted a recent surge in ISIL (ISIS) activity in Syria. He added that government forces had carried out an operation near Aleppo, arresting three alleged ISIL members.

Last week the United States bombed ISIL positions in Syria in retaliation for the killings of two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter. Damascus also joined a global anti-ISIL alliance in November, vowing to crush the remaining elements of the group.

Friday’s attack underscores the country’s fragile security situation, as the new authorities in Damascus struggle to assert control.