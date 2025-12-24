Three people killed in explosion in Moscow: Russian investigators

Two traffic police officers were among those killed, authorities said.

Click here to share on social media

Two police ⁠officers ​and another ‍person have been ‍killed in ⁠blast in southern ​Moscow, ‌according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The two traffic police officers were killed overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday in an explosion that occurred when they attempted to arrest a suspicious individual, the Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“An explosive device was triggered” as the officers approached the suspect who was near their service vehicle, the statement said.

The blast occurred close to the site where a Russian general was killed earlier this week.

More to come…