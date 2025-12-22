Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow

Investigators say the possibility that the attack is linked to Ukrainian special forces is one line of inquiry.

A car bomb in southern Moscow has killed a senior Russian general, investigators have said in a statement.

Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Monday that it had opened an investigation into the “murder” of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the training department within the general staff.

The general was killed when an explosive device detonated underneath his car in the south of the Russian capital, the investigators, responsible for examining serious crimes, said.

Russian news outlets reported that the vehicle exploded in a car park on Yaseneva Street, with the driver inside, at approximately 7am Moscow time (04:00 GMT).

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Svetlana Petrenko, Investigative Committee spokesperson, said.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for a similar attack in December 2024. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building.

More to come…