New clashes erupt on Thai-Cambodia border as ASEAN convenes peace talks

Fighting resumes hours before regional foreign ministers meet in Malaysia to discuss steps to de-escalate hostilities.

New fighting has broken out along the Thailand-Cambodia border, hours before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are due to meet in Malaysia to find a resolution to the deadly conflict between the two neighbours.

The clashes early on Monday threaten to undermine diplomatic efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to revive a ceasefire deal that was first brokered in July by Malaysia and United States President Donald Trump.

The conflict, since it resumed on December 8, has killed at least 40 people and displaced nearly one million people on both sides of the border.

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence on Monday accused Thailand of deploying F-16 fighter jets that dropped four bombs in the Banteay Meanchay province and of firing “toxic gas” in the area of the Prey Chan village, according to the Agence Kampuchea Press state news agency.

“The Ministry emphasised that Cambodian forces are monitoring the situation closely. They remain brave and steadfast in their defence against the aggressors, remaining vigilant in their duty to protect Cambodia’s territorial integrity,” the report said.

Video footage posted online showed civilians, including young children, sheltering from the bombardment. Some of the children could be heard wailing as the residents crowded together.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Thailand’s Morning News TV 3 reported an “exchange of fire” in the Sa Kaeo Province early on Monday morning, with Cambodian forces firing “heavy weapons”, igniting fires and damaging homes in the Khok Sung district.

The Thai government has yet to comment on the renewed fighting.

Earlier on Monday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s office announced that as of Sunday evening, an estimated 525,000 civilians have been displaced on their side of the border.

Thai authorities have reported that 400,000 people were displaced in their territory.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, meanwhile, insisted that Thailand has never acted as the aggressor, telling reporters on Sunday that nearly all areas “previously been encroached upon” by Cambodian forces have now been reclaimed.

In the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, representatives from Thailand and Cambodia were set to attend the ASEAN gathering, their first face-to-face meeting since the fighting resumed.

Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn will attend the meeting, according to his office.

Malaysia said the ASEAN talks, chaired by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan, will consider steps the regional bloc can take to help de-escalate the tensions and end the fighting.

An ASEAN team is expected to present satellite-monitoring data provided by the US, alongside field observations.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the meeting will enable Thailand and Cambodia to negotiate openly, resolve differences and achieve a fair and lasting solution. Last week, he told reporters that Thailand’s Anutin and Cambodia’s Hun Manet were both “keen to achieve an amicable resolution as soon as possible”.

The US Department of State on Sunday urged both sides “to end hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, cease emplacement of landmines, and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords”. It said it welcomed “ASEAN leaders coming together this week to support Cambodia and Thailand fully honoring their commitments to end this conflict”.

In addition to the regional push, the US and China have pursued separate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, although neither has yielded tangible results.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh continue to trade blame for violations of the July ceasefire, as well as another extended agreement signed in October.