Denmark to summon US ambassador following Greenland envoy appointment

Denmark has summoned the United States ambassador after President Donald Trump’s appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday that he was “deeply angered” by the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as envoy to the autonomous Danish territory, which Trump has several times threatened to annex.

Rasmussen said he was particularly disturbed by comments from Landry on accepting the appointment that hailed plans “to make Greenland a part of the US”.

Calling the statement “totally unacceptable”, he demanded that Washington respect Danish sovereignty and said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would soon summon the US ambassador for “an explanation”.

Despite Denmark being a NATO ally, Trump has repeatedly antagonised the Nordic state by threatening to take control of Greenland, which is largely self-governing but incorporated into Denmark.

Trump has insisted that the US needs the resource-rich island for security reasons. He has refused to rule out the use of military force to seize control, noting in March that the US would “go as far as we have to”.

The leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said the huge Arctic island is not for sale and will decide its future itself.

According to a January opinion poll, the vast majority of Greenland’s 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark, but they do not wish to become part of the US.

Trump named Landry as the US envoy to the territory on Sunday night and said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the Louisiana governor “understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests”.

Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: “It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US.”

While Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Landry’s appointment “doesn’t change anything for us here at home”, it adds to the simmering tension between the US and Denmark.

In August, Denmark summoned the US charge d’affaires after media reports of a US covert influence campaign in Greenland.

Earlier this month, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service warned that the US is using its economic power to “assert its will” and threatening military force against friend and foe alike.