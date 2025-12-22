Clashes between Syrian army, Kurdish-led SDF break out in Aleppo

Click here to share on social media

Clashes have been reported between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported on Monday that the SDF launched attacks against security force positions near the Sheihan and Lairmoun roundabouts in Aleppo.

“The Gaziantep-Aleppo road has been closed from the direction of the Lairmoun and Sheihan roundabouts as SDF targets the road,” the news agency said.

The clashes come as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Syria’s capital Damascus for talks on the integration of the SDF into the new Syrian army ahead of a looming deadline.

In March, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a deal with the SDF, which has controlled a large swath of territory in northeastern Syria, to integrate the group into the country’s state institutions.

More to come…