US Justice Department begins releasing government Epstein files

While thousands of documents are expected to be made public, the release falls short of the full Epstein file.

The United States Department of Justice has begun to release part of its trove of files documenting the life and crimes of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But Friday’s much anticipated release is expected to fall short of the full publication of the Epstein file mandated under a recently passed law.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche warned that some documents would be delayed, in order to ensure the privacy of Epstein’s victims.

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks,” Blanche told Fox News.

“So today, several hundred thousand, and then, over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

That announcement, however, is likely to spur outrage — and the possibility of a backlash from the US Congress.

The legislature set a 30-day deadline for the release of the full investigative file when it passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 19.

The law required the Department of Justice to “make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials” in its possession.

That includes records obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is part of the Justice Department, as well as internal communications about decisions to charge — or not charge — the late financier.

The law’s purview also extends to materials in the government’s possession related to Epstein’s co-defendant and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and documents about entities with “known or alleged ties” to Epstein.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, however, did contain some exemptions. It allowed the government to redact information that might be used in ongoing investigations or that might identify victims.

Explicit material was also allowed to be concealed.

Friday’s release on the Justice Department website included a search bar that promised the “full Epstein library”.

But on social media, some users complained that there was a queue to enter the Justice Department’s site and that the search tool failed to return results for terms related to the case.

Viewers also pointed out that many of the newly released materials appeared to be heavily redacted.

Already, Congress members have warned the Trump administration could face consequences if it failed to release the full Epstein file.

“Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law,” Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, one of the law’s sponsors, posted on social media on Thursday.

The official account for the Democratic Party, meanwhile, underscored Blanche’s comments that the release will be partial and ongoing.

“Trump’s DOJ will not comply with today’s release deadline for the Epstein files,” the party wrote. “All files were required by law to be released today.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.