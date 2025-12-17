Morocco launches nationwide emergency relief after floods kill dozens

Authorities distribute aid to tens of thousands of families hit by deadly winter storms

Morocco has launched a nationwide emergency relief operation to support families affected by severe winter weather as communities across the country grapple with deadly floods and plunging temperatures.

The aid program was announced on Tuesday and will reach approximately 73,000 households across 28 provinces hit by freezing conditions, torrential rains and snowstorms, authorities said.

Authorities are distributing food supplies and blankets to families in affected areas, as weather officials warn that dangerous conditions will persist in the coming days.

The relief effort follows a catastrophic flash flood in the coastal city of Safi on Sunday that killed 37 people when a sudden deluge overwhelmed the city.

About 70 homes and shops were damaged after just one hour of intense rainfall, with muddy torrents sweeping vehicles through the streets and trapping residents inside buildings.

Fourteen people required hospital treatment, with two remaining in intensive care, officials said. Schools across Safi have closed for at least three days as debris and mud continue to block roads.

The disaster unfolded in the Bab Chabaa district, where water levels surged to about four metres (13ft) in some areas. One resident, a 67-year-old rights activist, described how shopkeepers became trapped after locking themselves inside their stores as floodwaters rose rapidly, with some merchants and workers unable to escape.

A mother of six told reporters her family had “lost everything”, while another resident said she fled her home with only the clothes she was wearing.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether infrastructure failures contributed to the scale of the tragedy. While a government meteorologist noted that rainfall levels were typical for the region, officials are examining whether inadequate drainage systems may have worsened the flooding.

Weather authorities issued a red alert on Tuesday for snowfall reaching 80cm (31in) in the High Atlas mountains, with an orange alert for heavy rain across central and northern regions.

In mountain areas southeast of the capital Rabat, snow depths have reached 50cm (20in) with overnight temperatures dropping below freezing.

The extreme weather comes after seven consecutive years of drought that left many of the country’s main reservoirs depleted. Last year was Morocco’s hottest on record, and climate scientists say warming temperatures are making storms more intense and unpredictable across North Africa.

The Safi disaster occurred just days after 22 people died when two buildings collapsed in the historic city of Fes, raising new questions about building standards and urban infrastructure in Morocco’s older districts.