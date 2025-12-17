Louvre reopens partially after workers extend strike in aftermath of heist

Some areas of the world’s most visited museum were not accessible to the public on Wednesday due to the strike.

The Louvre management has said the landmark Paris museum was partially reopened on Wednesday amid an ongoing strike by workers in the wake of purportedly difficult conditions after the stunning jewel heist in October.

“The museum is open, but some areas are not accessible due to the industrial action,” a spokeswoman said.

The world’s most visited museum also confirmed the partial reopening in the morning on social media, saying some rooms are closed due to strike action.

Hundreds of tourists lined up outside the Louvre on Wednesday as its opening was delayed while unions voted on continuing a strike over working conditions.

The museum had closed its doors to thousands of disappointed visitors on Monday after workers went on strike and protested outside the entrance. The museum is routinely closed on Tuesdays.

“We don’t know yet if we’ll open. You have to come back later,” security guards told visitors hoping to enter the museum early in the morning.

Union representatives of the 2,200-strong workforce have said they had warned for years before the daylight robbery in October about staff shortages and disrepair inside the place where world-famous works like Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa are kept.

The vote by the employees on Monday to observe a strike, which was extended on Wednesday, came after the staff expressed their anger at the museum’s management and said conditions have deteriorated after the heist.

They have also found the measures proposed by Ministry of Culture officials, including cancelling planned cuts in 2026, to be insufficient to cancel the strike so far.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars has faced intense criticism since burglars made off with crown jewels worth 88 million euros ($103m). She is due to answer questions from the French Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

In what was seen as a sign of mounting pressure on Louvre leadership, the Culture Ministry announced emergency anti-intrusion measures last month and assigned Philippe Jost, who oversaw the Notre Dame restoration, to help reorganise the museum.

Nearly 9 million people visited the museum in 2023, or roughly 30,000 visitors per day.