Australian police charge alleged Bondi Beach gunman as first funerals held

Fifty-nine charges are being introduced after the deadly shooting that also wounded dozens of others.

Australian authorities say they have charged a man who allegedly opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, with “terrorism” and murder charges, as mourners gathered to begin funerals for the victims.

Police and local courts said on Wednesday that 59 charges are being introduced after the deadly shooting that also wounded dozens of others, including two officers.

Among the offenses are “committing a terrorist act”, wounding with intent to murder, placing an explosive, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and publicly displaying a terrorist symbol.

There are 20 people receiving care in Sydney hospitals for injuries sustained in Sunday’s shooting, according to NSW Health. That includes one patient in a critical condition and several in a critical but stable condition.

Two suspected gunmen, identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, carried the attack using six firearms owned by the former.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police were still waiting for medication to wear off before formally questioning the son, who was shot but survived the shooting.

Naveed Akram reportedly woke up from a coma on Tuesday afternoon. Sajid Akram died at the scene of the shooting.

“For his fairness, we need him to understand what is exactly happening,” he said.

Syrian-Australian man Ahmed al-Ahmed tackled one of the gunmen during the attack, wrestling a shotgun from his grip and turning it on the attacker.

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that he is “the best of our country” as he visited the hospital where the man was being treated for gunshot wounds.