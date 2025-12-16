What we know about Ahmed al-Ahmed, ‘hero’ who disarmed Bondi attacker

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Ahmed al-Ahmed, injured when bravely tackling one of the Bondi Beach attackers.

During the deadly shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, a bystander was filmed tackling and disarming one of the attackers.

The man, identified as 43-year-old fruit-shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed, has been hailed as a hero.

On Tuesday, Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister, said al-Ahmed’s actions were an example of “Australians coming together”.

“Ahmed al-Ahmed … took the gun off that perpetrator at great risk to himself and suffered serious injury as a result of that, and is currently going through operations today in hospital,” Albanese said.

This is what we know about al-Ahmed.

What happened at Bondi Beach?

During a gathering at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, two men opened fire at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and wounding at least 42.

In a news conference on Monday, New South Wales Police identified the suspects as a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The father was shot and killed by the police during the attack.

Authorities are referring to this as an anti-Semitic terrorist attack.

Who is Ahmed al-Ahmed?

Al-Ahmed, 43, owns a fruit shop in another area of Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday.

In video footage from the scene of the shooting, al-Ahmed can be seen disarming one of the attackers. He grabs the attacker from behind, twists him around and disarms him. He then lifts the gun and points it at the attacker, who has fallen to the ground. The attacker gets up and backs away, eventually leaving the scene.

Al-Ahmed is an Australian Muslim citizen of Syrian origin, and comes from the village of al-Nayrab, near Idlib in Syria, a relative of his, who identified himself as Mustafa Asad, told the Al Araby television network. Al-Ahmed is understood to have moved to Australia in 2006.

Al-Ahmed was having lunch in the area when the shooting took place, and he intervened, his brother, Huthaifa, told Australian public broadcaster ABC.

“I’m really proud about my brother,” Huthaifa told ABC.

Several social media accounts around the world tried to discredit al-Ahmed, claiming variously that he was a Lebanese Maronite Christian or a Jewish man. Some even tried to give him a completely different name for a while. These claims were debunked when Albanese confirmed his identity on Monday.

Was al-Ahmed injured?

Yes. Al-Ahmed’s relative, Asad, told the Australian television news service 7News that al-Ahmed was shot twice during the incident.

He was then taken to hospital where he has been treated for his bullet wounds. His brother said he is getting better, but has not fully recovered yet, ABC reported.

How is he now?

Al-Ahmed is being treated at Saint George Hospital in Kogarah, New South Wales.

On Tuesday, Albanese told a news conference that he met with al-Ahmad on the same day. Albanese added that al-Ahmad’s parents and other relatives are visiting him in Australia.

Albanese said that al-Ahmad will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

“I thanked him for the lives that he helped to save and I wished him all the very best with his surgery that he will undertake tomorrow,” the Australian PM said during the news conference.

What has the Australian government said about al-Ahmed’s actions?

Albanese said the actions of the two attackers were “completely out of place with the way that Australia functions as a society”, contrasting them with al-Ahmed’s response.

“At the best of times, what we see is Australians coming together. And what I want is for Australians to come together, for this to be reinforcing the need for us to promote national unity, and that is critical. There is no place in Australia for anti-Semitism. There is no place for hatred,” Albanese said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns posted a picture on Instagram on Monday with al-Ahmed at the hospital, writing: “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.”

What has the public response been?

A fundraiser for al-Ahmed on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has raised more than $218,000. The American billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, is the biggest donor so far, contributing more than $66,000 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.

On Monday, GoFundMe posted on X: “We’re seeing an outpouring of love for Ahmed al-Ahmed following his heroic actions at Bondi Beach. We’re working directly with organizers to ensure funds safely reach Ahmed & his family. All funds remain securely held with our payment processors during verification until transfer.”

Al-Ahmed has been praised around the world.

“A Muslim, 43-year-old father of two, who bravely risked his life to save his neighbors celebrating Hanukkah,” New York City Comptroller Brad Lander wrote on social media. “Praying for his full and speedy recovery. And so deeply inspired by his example.”

New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani also held al-Ahmed up as an example of courage against hate.

“On Bondi Beach today, as men with long guns targeted innocents, another man ran towards the gunfire and disarmed a shooter,” Mamdani wrote.

“Tonight, as Jewish New Yorkers light menorahs and usher in a first night of Hanukkah clouded by grief, let us look to his example and confront hatred with the urgency and action it demands.”