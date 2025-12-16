Trump comments on deaths of US filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife cause outrage

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead at their home, a discovery that quickly led to widespread reactions.

Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Reiner, at their Los Angeles home in what police are investigating as a double homicide, was not only a celebrated filmmaker but also a longtime Democratic Party supporter and one of US President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were discovered dead at their home on Sunday. Their son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested on homicide charges.

Recommended Stories list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Hollywood director Rob Reiner, wife, murdered in Los Angeles home end of list

During Trump’s first term, Reiner repeatedly described the president as “mentally unfit” and “unqualified” to serve in office.

Now, Trump has caused outrage by linking the couple’s death to their personal dislike of his presidency.

Trump’s comments

In a social media post on Monday, Trump referred to Reiner as “tortured and struggling” and said he and his wife had passed away, “reportedly due to the anger he caused” by opposing Trump as president.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

The president, who frequently lashes out at his opponents and praises public figures who support him, provided no evidence that Reiner’s political views contributed in any way to the couple’s death.

Trump’s post drew fierce criticism online from both Democratic and Republican politicians.

Republican Mike Lawler of New York

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler said on X that Trump’s statement was “wrong”.

“Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence,” he said.

This statement is wrong. Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It’s a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period. https://t.co/WjZ6kOoomR — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky

US Representative Massie described Trump’s comments as “inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered”.

Massie is a Trump critic on the Republican side of the House of Representatives.

Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it. pic.twitter.com/j3dvzRxLQJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 15, 2025

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Lawmaker Greene, who was once one of Trump’s fiercest allies in Congress, and is now one of his strongest critics, said, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies”.

“Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder,” she wrote on X.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Republican Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma

“A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son,” Congresswoman Bice said on X.

“We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics,” she added.

A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son. We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. https://t.co/blmamdoGX8 — Stephanie Bice (@stephaniebice) December 15, 2025

Republican Don Bacon of Nebraska

“I’d expect to hear something like this from a drunk guy at a bar, not the president of the United States,” Congressman Bacon, who retires from the House next year, told CNN.

David Axelrod, former chief strategist to President Barack Obama

Axelrod described Trump’s comments as “perverse”.

“The absence of empathy & grace for the Reiner family in their moment of profound loss and grief is sad and revealing. For @POTUS, his grievances trump their grief,” he said on X.

What this perverse post from @realDonaldTrump displays is what we see every day: "Trump Obsession Syndrome."

The absence of empathy & grace for the Reiner family in their moment of profound loss and grief is sad and revealing.

For @POTUS, his grievances trump their grief. pic.twitter.com/OrybnAPJAI — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Senator Murphy said Trump had “lost it”.

“Now saying Rob and Michele Reiner caused their own murder because they didn’t support him. So sick,” he wrote.

He's just lost it. Now saying Rob and Michele Reiner caused their own murder because they didn't support him. So sick. pic.twitter.com/Ru1JNuMexj — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2025

Former President Barack Obama

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen,” Obama said on X.

“But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michelle. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton shared a statement on X from him and his wife, Hillary, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Hillary and I are heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our friends Rob and Michele Reiner. They inspired and uplifted millions through their work in film and television,” the Clintons said in the statement.

“And they were good, generous people who made everyone who knew them better through their active citizenship in defense of inclusive democracy, setting an example for us all to follow. Hillary and I will always be grateful for their friendship, unfailing kindness, and support.”

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of our friends Rob and Michele Reiner: pic.twitter.com/7sri2Q9OrM — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 15, 2025

Florida Governor Gavin Newsom

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men,” Newsom said on X.

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films,” he added.

Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories… pic.twitter.com/JEYeY7DYO6 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2025

James Woods, US actor and producer

“Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI,” Woods said on X.

“The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event. https://t.co/eL1lurqyzV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy for social and economic justice,” Bass wrote on X.

The passing of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner is a tragedy. In moments of loss, decency matters. Donald Trump’s response in this moment shows there is no bottom, no depth he will not sink to, even in the face of grief. Rob Reiner’s legacy as a filmmaker, advocate, and… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) December 15, 2025

Joe and Jill Biden

Former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, also shared their condolences online.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s extraordinary contributions,” Joe Biden wrote on X.

“We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come.”

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2025

Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker

“The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued,” Pelosi said.

“Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.”