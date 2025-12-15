Police detain son of Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner

President Donald Trump blamed Reiner’s death on criticism of Trump, but details around the incident are still unclear.

Law enforcement authorities in California have arrested the son of film director and writer, Rob Reiner, who was found dead with his wife Michele in their Los Angeles home over the weekend, according to media reports.

The news service Reuters reported that Reiner’s 32-year-old son Nick was arrested on Sunday evening and is being held on $4m bail, citing booking information from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office.

The LA Police Department had said in a statement on Sunday that they were investigating the deaths as an apparent homicide, and the Associated Press reported that investigators believe the victims had been stabbed.

It is not yet clear what charges Reiner’s son could face, and many details around the incident remain uncertain.

In a social media post on Monday, President Donald Trump seemed to blame the death of Reiner, a comedy giant who embraced progressive political causes, on his criticisms of Trump.

The post on Truth Social states that Reiner’s death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

The US president added that Reiner was “known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness”.