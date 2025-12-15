Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner and wife found dead at LA home

Los Angeles mayor pays tribute to Reiner’s ‘creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice’.

Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife have been found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to United States media reports.

The LA Police Department said in a statement on Sunday that they were investigating the deaths of two people in an apparent homicide.

The LA Fire Department said it had responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3.30pm (23:30 GMT) and found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman dead inside. Reiner turned 78 in March.

Media reports later identified the deceased as Reiner, the director of Hollywood hits including When Harry Met Sally and This Is Spinal Tap, and his wife.

A law enforcement official cited by The Associated Press news agency said on condition of anonymity that investigators believed the pair had suffered stab wounds and that a family member was being questioned in relation to the incident.

Reiner, who co-starred in the 1970s hit CBS television comedy All in the Family, directed several well-known movies, his filmography also including The Princess Bride and Stand by Me.

Aside from his Hollywood career, the New York native, son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was well known for his political activism.

He featured in advertisements taking aim at George W Bush in the 2004 presidential election and supported then-Democratic candidate John Kerry. He also showed support for Democratic presidential hopefuls Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” said LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Reiner and photographer Michele married in 1989 and have three children together.

Reiner was previously married to the late actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner.

Reiner’s representatives have not yet commented on the deaths.