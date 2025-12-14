World reacts to Jewish festival shooting attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Countries from New Zealand to Iran denounce mass shooting in Australia.

A mass shooting at a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least 11 people and wounded 29 in what was a grisly, rare occurrence for the country.

Authorities said the “terrorist” incident on Sunday was “designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah” as hundreds of people gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea.

Countries around the world condemned the deadly attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

The Australian leader condemned the “targeted” attack, saying: “What was unleashed today is beyond comprehension.”

Albanese also addressed the Jewish community directly.

“As prime minister, on behalf of all Australians, to the Jewish community: We stand with you, we embrace you and we reaffirm tonight that you have every right to be proud of who you are and what you believe,” Albanese said. “You have the right to worship and study and work and live in peace and safety.

“You should never have to endure the loss that you have suffered today. We will dedicate every resource required to make sure you are safe and protected.”

New Zealand

In neighbouring New Zealand, Chris Luxon, its prime minister, reiterated the two countries’ close bond.

“Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends. We’re family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit every day. My thoughts and the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those affected,” Luxon said.

United States

The US “strongly condemns” the attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Advertisement

“Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia,” he wrote in a post on X.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified” by the “heinous” shooting.

“I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hanukkah,” he posted on X.

“My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hanukkah.”

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the attack as “cruel”.

“Our brothers and sisters in Sydney have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach,” Herzog said in a statement.

“Time and again we called on the Australian government to take action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism that is plaguing Australian society,” he also said in a post on X.

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer, the UK’s prime minister, stated: “Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach.”

Germany

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s chancellor, said he was shocked by the incident.

“The anti-Semitic attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah leaves me utterly shocked. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is an attack on our shared values. We must fight anti-Semitism – here in Germany and around the world,” Merz said.

France

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, said his country would continue to fight against anti-Semitism.

“France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones. We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against anti-Semitic hatred, which hurts us all wherever it strikes,” Macron said.

The Netherlands

Dick Schoof, the Dutch prime minister, stated: “Shocking and alarming reports from Australia of a horrific attack in Sydney that has left many people dead or injured. I have conveyed my sympathy and support to Prime Minister Albanese on this dark day for Australia.”

Finland

Alexander Stubb, Finland’s president, extended his condolences to Australia’s Jewish population.

“Tonight’s terrorist attack on the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach was shocking and devastating. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims as well as the whole Jewish community in Australia,” Stubb said.

Iran

Tehran denounced the “terror” incident, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Advertisement

“We condemn the violent attack in Sydney, Australia. Terror and killing of human beings, wherever committed, is rejected and condemned,” Baghaei said on X.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “shocked” by the shooting.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said the “appalling act of violence against the Jewish community must be unequivocally condemned.”

Norway

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s prime minister, said he was “shocked by the horrific attack at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Jewish Hanukkah event”.

Italy

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, said she “firmly” condemns “any form of violence and antisemitism”.

“Italy expresses its sorrow for the victims, stands in solidarity with their relatives, the injured and the Jewish communities, and renews its friendship towards the Australian people,” Meloni said.

Spain

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s foreign minister, said he was “horrified” by the attack.

“My solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, with the people and government of Australia. Hate, antisemitism and violence have no place in our societies.”

Ireland

Helen McEntee, Ireland’s foreign minister, said: “I want to express my shock and horror at the antisemitic attack on a Jewish community celebrating first day of Hanukkah. … All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones and the people of Australia.”

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack and extended its condolences to the families affected.

“Qatar renews its position condemning violence, terrorism and criminality whatever the motives,” the ministry said.

UK’s chief rabbi

The UK’s chief rabbi has called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy”.

In a social media post, Ephraim Mirvis, who serves as the head rabbi for the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news is emerging of an unspeakable atrocity.”

The rabbi called for people to “join me in praying for everyone affected by this heinous act.”

Australian National Imams Council

A major Australian Muslim organisation condemned the Bondi Beach shooting as a “horrific” act of violence.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack,” the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.

“This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity,” it added.