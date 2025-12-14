Click here to share on social media

Police in Australia say they are responding to a developing incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach after media outlets reported a shooting incident.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported shots at the beach on Sunday, saying multiple people had been injured. Television networks Sky and ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

The New South Wales (NSW) police said two people were in custody, adding that the operation was ongoing.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” they posted on X, calling on the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government was aware “of an active security situation in Bondi”.

“We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police,” said the spokesperson.

More to come…