Cambodia claims Thailand still bombing hours after Trump ceasefire call

Cambodia has accused Thailand of continuing to drop bombs in its territory hours after United States President Donald Trump said Bangkok and Phnom Penh had agreed to stop fighting.

“On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs” on a number of targets, the Cambodian Defence Ministry said in a post on social media on Saturday.

“Thai forces have not stopped the bombing yet and are still continuing the bombing,” the ministry said, listing aerial attacks on hotel buildings and bridges earlier in the morning.

The reports of continued bombing follow after President Trump said that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed “to cease all shooting” on Friday.

“I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” Trump said.

With Thailand’s attacks reportedly ongoing against Cambodia the current outbreak of violence between the two Southeast Asian neighbours has now entered a sixth day.

The latest cross-border clashes, which broke out on Monday, have so far killed at least 20 civilians and soldiers in both countries and left some 200 more wounded.

An estimated 600,000 people have also been displaced on both sides of the 800-kilometre-long (500-mile) Thai-Cambodia border where the conflict centres on disputed ownership of centuries-old temples.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.