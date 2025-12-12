Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan’s northeast, tsunami warning issued
A tsunami warning has been issued following a strong quake off northeast coast of Japan.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has hit Japan’s northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44am local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), according to the JMA.
The quake comes just days after a bigger, 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same region.
Following Monday’s earthquake, the government issued a warning to residents across a wide area, from Hokkaido in the north to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be on alert for an increased possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.