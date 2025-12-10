Trump administration says it seized oil tanker off Venezuela coast

The seizure is set to escalate tensions between the US and Venezuela, both of which have surged military assets to the Caribbean region.

The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, where President Donald Trump has been threatening military action for the last several months.

The news outlets Reuters and Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the US Coast Guard led an operation to commandeer the vessel, but no details have been released about its name and location. Trump confirmed the news shortly after.

“We’ve just seized a tanker off the coast of Venezuela — large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “And other things are happening. So you’ll be seeing that later, and you’ll be talking about that later with some other people.”

The Trump administration has ramped up threats against Venezuela, deploying considerable military forces to the Caribbean region. That includes the deployment of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, and its strike group to the southern Caribbean.

Under Trump, the US has also carried out a campaign of lethal strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, with the Trump administration identifying Venezuela as the origin point for some of the vessels. At least 22 boats have been attacked, and an estimated 87 people have been killed.

Trump has repeated threatened to continue the bombing campaign by pursuing strikes on land as well.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that the US is seeking to topple his government.

He has responded with his own military build-up along Venezuela’s coast and indicated his country’s armed forces would resist a military attack from the US.

Oil exports are a key source of revenue for the South American country, which exported more than 900,000 barrels per day last month. Oil futures rose following the seizure.

Al Jazeera correspondent Mike Hanna noted that information about the tanker seizure remains scarce.

“There aren’t many details about the seizure of this tanker, apart from the president’s confirmation,” said Hanna.

But, Hanna added, the seizure is likely to escalate an already volatile situation in the Caribbean.

“This does mark a massive escalation in terms of US action against Venezuela. It has been reported that President Trump has been pondering for weeks now what kind of action to take in Venezuela and has been very clear that he is contemplating regime change,” he said.

But the US has taken action to seize high-value materials linked to Venezuela in the past. In February 2024, under then-President Joe Biden, the US seized a cargo plane Iran allegedly sold to Venezuela, claiming it violated sanctions on Tehran.

Then, a year later, the Trump administration seized a Dassault Falcon 2000EX jet linked to a state-run oil company in Venezuela, also claiming sanctions violations, this time against restrictions on the South American country.

The Maduro government denounced that seizure as “brazen theft”.

Trump also recently declared Venezuelan airspace closed to travel, prompting foreign airlines to pause their flights to the country.

Trump’s rivalry with Maduro stretches back to the Republican leader’s first term in office, when he imposed a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Venezuela.

The latest spike in tensions, however, has been met with domestic and international condemnation.

Just this month, two United Nations experts issued a joint statement expressing “deep concern about mounting pressure from the United States on Venezuela”.

Polls in the US also show disapproval over the escalating tensions. A November poll from The Economist and YouGov found that only 17 percent of US adults support using military force to overthrow the Venezuelan government, with 45 percent opposed.

And on Wednesday, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that 48 percent of respondents expressed opposition to the administration’s targeting of alleged drug vessels, widely considered illegal under international law.

About 45 percent also said that they generally supported using force near Venezuela to stem the flow of drugs, with 36 expressing opposition.