Trump says Israel must seek ‘strong and true dialogue’ with Syria

US President Trump warns against actions that could ‘interfere with Syria’s evolution’ amid new Israeli incursions and strikes.

United States President Donald Trump has called on Israel to maintain “strong and true” dialogue with Syria, adding it is very important “that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state”.

The statement on Truth Social on Monday came days after Israel launched its latest incursion and strikes on Syria, killing 13 people in the countryside outside of Damascus in what the fledgling government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa decried as a “war crime”.

In the post, Trump did not specifically reference the Israeli incursion, the latest of a series of operations since Israel expanded its occupation in Syria’s south following the toppling of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in December of last year.

Instead, Trump heaped praise on the new Syrian government under al-Sharaa, which has vowed to unify the country following years of civil war that fuelled sectarian distrust.

“The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria,” he said.

“We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country.”

Trump also characterised al-Sharaa as the regional leader working to promote stability between the two countries.

“The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together,” he said.

Shortly after Trump’s post, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken to the US president via phone.

It did not say if the pair discussed Syria, but announced that Trump had invited Netanyahu for a White House visit “in the near future”.

Talks in doubt

Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda commander who Trump hosted at the White House last month, said in November that direct talks between his government and Israel on a security agreement had begun.

But critics have accused Israel of taking several actions in recent weeks that would derail any chances of resetting ties, including a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Syrian territory illegally occupied by Israel in the wake of al-Assad’s fall.

Last week, Israel launched an incursion in the town of Beit Jinn, claiming it was targeting members of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, Lebanon’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. The group has denied operating outside of Lebanon.

When members of the community resisted, Israel launched air strikes that killed 13, including two children.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Israel had targeted Beit Jinn “with brutal and deliberate shelling”.

It added that the attack constituted a “full-fledged war crime”.