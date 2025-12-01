US Senator Chuck Schumer receives bomb threats at three offices in New York

Threatening emails say ‘2020 election was rigged’, echoing Trump’s false claims about the vote.

The top Democrat in the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, has said that three of his New York state offices were targeted with emailed bomb threats alleging the “2020 election was rigged”.

In a statement on social media, Schumer said that local law enforcement on Monday received bomb threats referencing his offices in Rochester, Binghamton and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA”.

“Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps,” Schumer said on X.

“Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”

A law enforcement source confirmed to the Associated Press news agency that police in Suffolk County on Long Island responded to Schumer’s area office, but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

US Capitol Police declined to comment, saying it does not discuss member security for safety reasons.

Schumer condemned political violence, which has surged in recent years in the US, saying that “these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system”.

“No one—no public servant, no staff member, no constituent, no citizen—should ever be targeted for simply doing their job,” he said in the statement.

US President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden, but has falsely maintained since then that the vote was “rigged” or “stolen”. The claim, which is not backed by evidence, was a key message of Trump’s successful 2024 presidential run.

Courts across the country have dismissed or ruled against the Trump campaign and its allies in dozens of lawsuits. The 2020 election results were certified by election officials in all 50 states.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani condemned the threats at a news conference during an event in support of Starbucks workers.

Although none of the threats impacted offices in New York City, Mamdani said that a country where political violence is the norm “is one that we should never accept”.

“That is incumbent on all of us to be fighting for that future across this country, no matter party,” Mamdani added.