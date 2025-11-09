US highlights Gaza aid surge; Palestinians allege ‘engineered starvation’

White House says nearly 700 aid trucks entering war-battered Gaza each day, a figure disputed by Palestinians and aid groups.

The White House says nearly 15,000 trucks carrying commercial goods and humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since October 10, but Palestinians and aid groups have sharply disputed the figures.

White House spokesperson Dylan Johnson told Al Jazeera on Sunday an average of 674 trucks have entered Gaza daily since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect.

Humanitarian workers “have reached more than one million people with household food parcels since October 10”, while meal production in Gaza has increased 82 percent since late September, he said.

“Eggs appeared on shelves in Gaza for the first time since February” when Israel began a total blockade of all humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, Johnson said.

The US figures could not be independently verified.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), only half the required food aid is currently reaching Gaza, while a coalition of Palestinian relief agencies said total aid deliveries amounted to just one-quarter of what was agreed under the ceasefire deal.

“The United States is leading a historic effort to address the critical needs of Gazans right now,” Johnson said, insisting the administration of US President Donald Trump is committed to treating Palestinians “with dignity and respect”.

‘Engineered starvation’

Despite US claims, conditions on the ground remain dire. Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Thursday since the start of the ceasefire only 28 percent of the agreed-upon number of aid trucks have been allowed to enter – totalling 4,453 vehicles, far below the promised 15,600 – amounting to 171 trucks per day.

“These limited quantities fall far below the minimum humanitarian threshold,” the office said, calling for the immediate entry of at least 600 trucks daily to provide essential supplies such as food, medicine, fuel, and cooking gas.

The media office also accused Israel of “engineered starvation” saying Israeli authorities have banned more than 350 basic food items – including eggs, meat, cheese, vegetables, and nutritional supplements – while permitting low-value products such as soft drinks, chocolate, and crisps sold at inflated prices.

“This proves that the occupation is deliberately implementing a policy of food manipulation as a weapon against civilians,” a press office statement said.

‘Only the beginning’

Johnson, however, promoted US-led aid efforts saying “17,000 cubic metres [4.5 million gallons] of drinking water has been delivered daily, increasing drinking water in northern Gaza by 130 percent in October alone”.

“There has been great progress, but there is still much to do. This is only the beginning,” he said.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs noted improvements in southern Gaza since the truce, with families eating two meals a day compared to one in July. However, it said food security in northern Gaza has remained in catastrophic condition.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday while humanitarian access has improved, “people’s urgent needs are still immense” with aid convoys restricted to just two Israeli crossings.

The WFP reiterated its demand that all access points be opened to flood Gaza with food and medical aid, noting no explanation has been provided for the continued closure of northern crossings.