Powerful tornado wrecks Brazil town, killing six and injuring hundreds

Tornado flattens homes in Rio Bonito do Iguana, with one official describing the destruction as akin to a ‘war zone’.

At least six people have been killed and 750 others injured in Brazil after a tornado ripped through the southern state of Parana, with powerful winds of up to 250km/hour (155 mph).

Local authorities said on Saturday that the twister, which struck late on Friday, lasted less than a minute, but destroyed about 90 percent of the town of Rio Bonito do Iguacu.

The town is home to 14,000 people.

Aerial photographs show scores of buildings in Rio Bonito do Iguacu without roofs, while parts of the town appear completely flattened. Nearby, green farmland and trees outside of the tornado’s path appear to be largely untouched.

The destructive weather pattern hit Brazil as it prepared to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP30 in Belem on Monday.

Experts say climate change can contribute to frequent and more intense tornadoes as warmer temperatures and increasing moisture in the air can increase atmospheric instability and wind shear – the factors that give rise to such twisters.

‘War zone’

Fernando Schunig, head of the Parana Civil Defence agency, described the town as a “war zone” in an interview with local news outlet G1.

“When these events hit an urban area, the damage is major. It is very lethal,” he said.

Gilberto Brecailo, a resident of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, said his mechanic shop was one of the buildings destroyed by the tornado.

Advertisement

“There’s not much we can do… All we have left are our clothes and our documents. My livelihood, my mechanic shop, is gone, and my son worked with me,” he said, standing near a pile of support beams and building rubble.

Marileia Chagas, another resident, said she was thrown against a structure by the high winds but was able to hide under a bench until it passed.

“When I came out, everything was destroyed. My daughter and my wheelchair-bound mother were inside. My father was inside too. I was devastated,” she said. “In two minutes, everything was on the ground; some people lost family, but we must thank God everyone is alive.”

Authorities say five of the people killed were from Rio Bonito do Iguacu, while another victim was from the nearby town of Guarapuava.

At least one person is missing.

Towns near Rio Bonito do Iguacu were also hit by winds, storms and hail, but none suffered the same level of damage, according to the local government.

Mourning

State Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Jr declared three days of mourning to honour the dead. Officials say the casualty rate may rise as search and rescue operations are still under way.

At least 750 people were also injured by the tornado, of whom 10 have undergone surgery and nine are in serious condition, according to health authorities.

Cinthia Kelly Somariva, the director of a nearby hospital, said they were still evaluating the fallout from the tornado. “It was a very sad and intense night. There were lives lost,” she said.

On social media, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims. Members of his Cabinet announced the dispatching of emergency assistance to the area.

Officials said that food, hygiene products, tarps, mattresses and several other items will be available to victims.