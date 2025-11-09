Israeli forces kill Palestinian man during occupied West Bank raid

Abdel Rahman Darawsha, 26, shot by Israeli troops during a raid on Far’a refugee camp in the south of Tubas town.

A young Palestinian has been killed after he was shot by Israeli troops during a raid on Far’a refugee camp in the south of Tubas town in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities.

Abdel Rahman Darawsha, 26, succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained when Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened live fire on Saturday night, the official Wafa news agency said, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Darawsha was rushed in a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance to Tubas Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wafa report said Israeli soldiers raided the camp on Saturday, deploying infantry units at the entrance and firing live ammunition.

Israeli forces also carried out raids near Jenin and Ramallah, and in the north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Separately, a group of about 50 Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin community in the east of Jaba village near occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, injuring seven Palestinians, said Wafa, adding that they also burned the community’s properties, causing significant damage.

Another Palestinian was wounded in an attack by Israeli settlers in the village of Umm al-Khair to the south of Hebron.

The attacks came just days after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said October saw the highest monthly number of settler attacks in the occupied West Bank since the organisation began documenting the situation in 2006.

The UN office said there were more than 260 settler attacks last month in the occupied West Bank – an average of eight per day – resulting in injuries, property damage, or both.

Advertisement

Violence in the Palestinian territory has soared since the war in Gaza broke out in October two years ago, with more than 1,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers since, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, were killed in Palestinian attacks in the territory, official Israeli figures show.