Afghanistan’s Taliban blames ‘irresponsible’ Pakistan as peace talks fail

The talks in Turkiye have not yielded results as the Taliban accuses Pakistan of not presenting actionable demands.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have blamed Pakistan for a lack of results after mediated talks by Qatar and Turkiye in Istanbul, signalling that clashes between the two neighbouring countries may continue.

The end of the talks on Friday without any resolution came shortly after the Taliban said several Afghan civilians were killed and others were wounded in clashes along the border with Pakistan.

Two days of talks were conducted in good faith, with the Taliban expecting Islamabad to “present realistic and implementable demands to reach a fundamental solution”, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement published on social media on Saturday morning.

“During the talks, the Pakistani side attempted to refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government, while at the same time it did not demonstrate any willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan’s security or its own.”

Mujahid claimed that Pakistan exhibited “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude” which meant that there was “no outcome” from the talks.

Pakistan’s government did not immediately react to the statement.

But Pakistan had on Friday also confirmed that the talks were at a deadlock, and no real progress was made as a ceasefire brokered by Qatar remained intact.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad “will not support any steps by the Taliban government that are not in the interest of the Afghan people or neighbouring countries”.

Pakistan maintains that Taliban authorities have failed to honour pledges made with the international community under a 2021 Doha peace accord to combat “terrorism”.

Pakistan believes that the authorities in Kabul are harbouring armed groups, particularly the Pakistan Taliban (Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan or TTP), which has mounted dozens of deadly attacks across Pakistan. The country has launched a series of deadly air attacks inside Afghanistan in response, and there were explosions in Kabul last month that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan.

The Taliban denies sheltering the TTP group, and claims it remains committed to mutual security.

Mujahid said the Taliban “will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country, nor will it permit any country to use its territory to take actions against or support actions that undermine Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence, or security”.

He said the people of Pakistan are friends and brothers, but Kabul will “firmly defend against any aggression”.

Islamabad has also thanked mediators Qatar and Turkiye for their assistance, but has emphasised that “all necessary measures” will be taken to protect Pakistan’s people and its sovereignty.

During fighting that started in early October, 50 civilians were killed and 447 wounded on the Afghan side of the border, according to the United Nations. Explosions in Kabul killed at least five people.

The Pakistani army said 23 of its soldiers were killed in attacks by the Taliban and 29 others wounded, but has not mentioned civilian casualties.