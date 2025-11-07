Explosion at mosque in Indonesia’s Jakarta injures more than 50, police say
Injured are taken to hospital after an explosion occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in the capital.
Published On 7 Nov 2025
Dozens of people have been rushed to hospital after an explosion at a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, local police said.
The incident happened during Friday prayers inside a school complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.
City police chief Asep Edi Suheri said the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.
Fifty-four people have been admitted to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious and including burns, Suheri said.
Local news channels showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.