Explosion at mosque in Indonesia’s Jakarta injures more than 50, police say

Injured are taken to hospital after an explosion occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in the capital.

Dozens of people have been rushed to hospital after an explosion at a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, local police said.

The incident happened during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

City police chief Asep Edi Suheri said the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

54 people have been admitted to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious and including burns, Suheri said.

Local news channels showed showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.